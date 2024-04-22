https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2025/jarcoby-hopson-280565Ole Miss picked up another major commitment Monday, landing Rivals250 safety Jarcoby Hopson.

Hopson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Lake Cormorant, Miss., is ranked by Rivals as the No. 120 prospect nationally and the No. 6 prospect in Mississippi.

He chose Ole Miss over 20-plus suitors. Other Southeastern Conference programs that offered Hopson include Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M.

"Hopson is a true athlete on the football field playing everywhere from Wildcat quarterback to running back to linebacker and safety,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said. “His athletic and playmaking ability is used all over the field on the high school level but I totally expect he will play defense in college. Hopson is not going to truck his opponent every play and only make highlight-reel plays, he's going to make the smart play coming up and tackling someone for a loss in the backfield or wrapping up when a receiver does make a catch down the field. The four-star is smart, always around the ball and always keeps everything in front of him.”

Hopson is the fifth high school prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2025 signing class. Four of the five are rated as four-star prospects by Rivals.