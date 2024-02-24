OXFORD | The expected script played out on Saturday.

Ole Miss ended its four-game losing streak with a 12-2, run-rule thrashing of High Point that ended in the seventh inning. The Rebels scored three in the fifth and five in the sixth to blow it open.

The series concludes at 1:30 on Sunday, and Ole Miss (3-4) will arrive at the park with a better feeling after a season high in runs and the most complete effort of the season.

The Rebels scored the 12 runs without a single, getting six extra base hits and 12 walks — the latter a key stat after Ole Miss was near the bottom of the SEC last year in walks and quality at-bats.

“We’ve worked so hard on that and taking pitches and doing the right things,” Bianco said. “It was good to see it pay off tonight. Last year we chased so much.”

Jackson Ross hit two home runs and has three on the weekend, and Luke Hill and Will Furniss also hit home runs. Ole Miss was 5-for-12 with runners on base. Ross has six RBIs in the two games.

“With those transfers and new faces we’re trying to get settled in,” Ross said. “Tonight you saw guys settle down and do their thing.”

Gunnar Dennis allowed six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings but limited the Panthers to two runs, one earned. He struck out eight and threw 61 strikes out of 95 pitches.

The Meridian Community College transfer retired the first six hitters of the game and then stranded two runners in both the third and fourth innings.

“He didn’t just throw strikes but is a good competitor and an older guy,” Bianco said. “He handled it.”

Ole Miss started the game with a Luke Hill walk and Andrew Fischer triple before an Ethan Lege sacrifice fly. Furniss hit the two-run home run with two outs in the inning for the early lead.

High Point was out-hitting Ole Miss 6-2 before the onslaught started in the fifth inning. Lege doubled before the first Ross home run, and Campbell Smithwick walked with the bases loaded.

An inning later, Ross homered after Lege and Fischer walked and Hill homered after a Furniss walk.

Josh Mallitz, in his second appearance after Tommy John took his 2023 season, got the final seven outs out of nine batters faced. He struck out four and used his fastball and slider effectively. He threw 26 of 40 pitches for strikes.

“That slider is so good because he can throw it two different ways and any time in the strike zone,” Bianco said of Mallitz. “He threw the changeup which was big and the fastball was in there. He can make it difficult for hitters.”