Malique Ewin, a freshman on the Ole Miss men’s basketball team, was involved in a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in a fatality, sources confirmed to RebelGrove.com Tuesday.

OleMissNews, the official Twitter account for University of Mississippi news, put out a three-part tweet Tuesday.

“The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car motor vehicle incident that occurred Jan. 13 involving a student that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus.

“The victim sustained severe injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Due to the ongoing investigation and protections outlined under FERPA, we are not at liberty to share any more information at this time, including the student’s name.”

An acquaintance of Ewin's, 19-year-old Brandon Coates of Lilburn, Ga., died in Memphis on Jan. 14. His death was announced publicly by the Christian Funeral Directors Southeast in Memphis. Ewin and Coates attended the same suburban Atlanta high school.

Coates' aunt, Kimberley Coates, confirmed her nephew was involved in the incident on the Ole Miss campus and passed away in Memphis a day later.

"At the time because this is under investigation I am unable to comment," Ms. Coates said when asked for details of the incident.

Ewin, a forward from Lawrenceville, Ga., has missed Ole Miss’ last three games for “personal” reasons. The 6-foot-10 Ewin has played in 14 games this season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest.

Ewin is still with the team and enrolled in classes, but he's not playing while the incident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed to this point.

No other details were available Tuesday.

Ole Miss plays host to Missouri Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is expected to address the situation further following the game with the Tigers.