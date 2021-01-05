RebelGrove - Ole Miss' explosive offense intriguing to Miller

Four-star Memphis Academy (Tenn.) wide receiver Cameron Miller had his 2020 season canceled by the Shelby County Schools system in Memphis due to COVID-19. But the nation's 42nd-ranked receiver didn't see his recruitment slow down in the slightest.

Earlier this spring, Miller added offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. But, Monday evening, Tennessee's No. 13 prospect released a top-six, noting that he will be focusing on the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Memphis, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Oregon moving forward.

"Nobody is out front right now," Miller said. "I'm still looking for which schools want me the most."

The Rebels and Lane Kiffin made the cut and despite the pandemic restrictions keeping prospects from taking official visits and having face-to-face contact with coaches, Miller is quite familiar with Ole Miss.

"Coach Kiffin has been in contact with me lately," Miller said. "I'm communicating mostly with him and the offensive coordinator (Jeff Lebby)."

Matt Corral and Elijah Moore's 2020 season in Oxford has gotten Miller's attention and he says the staff is pitching that to him.

"They're telling me how explosive their offense is and how I can fit in their system," Miller said.

Speaking of the offense, Miller was able to tune in on Saturday to watch Ole Miss take down Indiana in the Outback Bowl.

"It was a little slower without a guy like Elijah Moore out there," Miller said. "But it was good to watch that offense work."