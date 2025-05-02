Ole Miss flips four-star Williams from Florida

Ole Miss picked up the fourth-ranked linebacker in the country Friday, flipping four-star Izayia Williams from Florida.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Tavares, Fla., is ranked by Rivals as the seventh best prospect in the state of Florida and the No. 70 prospect nationally.

Williams had been committed to Florida for the past two months. Prior to committing to the Gators, Williams had committed to Syracuse and Florida State.

Williams visited Ole Miss late last month. He has an official visit scheduled to Alabama next month.

Williams simply posted the word “Committed” on X Friday morning.

Williams is coveted for his speed and physicality. He’s a versatile defender who should fit into a variety of defensive schemes.

Williams is the sixth prospect to commit to Ole Miss’ 2026 signing class, joining Austin, Texas, quarterback Rees Wise; Tupelo defensive back Braylen Williams; Pike Road, Ala., running back Ja’Michael Jones; Folsom, Calif., wide receiver Jameson Powell; and Niceville, Fla., wide receiver Zion Legree.