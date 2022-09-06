Fort Valley (Peach County), Ga., linebacker Skielar Mann committed to Ole Miss early Tuesday.

Mann, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, took an official visit to Ole Miss last weekend for the Rebels' season opener with Troy. Less than 48 hours after he left Oxford, he was ready to cast his lot with the Rebels.

"With other schools , I just wasn't as comfortable as I was with Ole Miss when I got there," Mann said Tuesday.

Mann chose Ole Miss over Arkansas State, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Troy, Tulane, UAB and Western Kentucky.

"Mann is a versatile backer able to play inside and on the edge," Rivals.com recruiting analyst Ryan Wright said. "Taking on 3A Georgia offenses for Peach County, several key attributes to his game sticks out, Mann wastes no steps, uses his hands really well to shed blocks, closes and finishes. Showing off his athleticism, he is also playing tight end for the Trojans this fall. The Rebels got a steal adding Mann to their 2023 class, Mann appears to be coming into his own during his senior season."

Mann is the 11th commitment -- 10th high schooler -- in Ole Miss' 2023 recruiting class.