Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: CFP semifinals + NFL Playoffs

Ole Miss beat Georgia in Oxford on Saturday and a middle-of-the-schedule stretch may be the part that decides things.
OXFORD, Miss. — On an afternoon when offense came at a premium, Ole Miss found just enough. The 23rd-ranked Rebels shot
Who played and how much in the Ole Miss rout of Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Jaxson Dart added another victory to his school record total on Thursday, as Ole Miss hammered Duke, 52-20, in the
RGTV: Jordan Watkins and Jaxson Dart discuss their Gator Bowl win, their Ole Miss legacies and more.
Ole Miss beat Georgia in Oxford on Saturday and a middle-of-the-schedule stretch may be the part that decides things.
OXFORD, Miss. — On an afternoon when offense came at a premium, Ole Miss found just enough. The 23rd-ranked Rebels shot
Who played and how much in the Ole Miss rout of Duke in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.