Ole Miss gets its portal haul started with Corey Chest

Ole Miss landed its first transfer portal acquisition on Sunday, picking up a commitment from former LSU forward Corey Chest.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound New Orleans native picked Ole Miss over Alabama.

Chest averaged 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for LSU this past season, shooting 60.7 percent from the floor. He did not take a shot behind the 3-point arc and struggled at the free throw line, making 22 of 49 shots from the stripe.

Chest had seven points and 12 rebounds in a 72-70 loss to Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Feb. 8. He played just 10 minutes in a loss to Ole Miss in Oxford on Jan. 11.

Chest had 12 points and 18 rebounds in a loss against Alabama on Jan. 25. He had 12 points and five rebounds in a loss to Vanderbilt three weeks earlier. Chest scored in double-digits five times for LSU, including 13 points in a win over Stetson in December.

Chest redshirted at LSU in 2023-24. He played for former Ole Miss assistant Bill Armstrong, now the head coach at McNeese State, at Link Academy in Missouri in 2022-23.

Chest, 20, was listed as the top high school player in Louisiana after the 2021-22 season after he led McMain High School to the state title game with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.