Ole Miss has hired former Auburn athletics director Allen Greene as its new senior deputy athletics director.

Greene was the head of the Auburn athletics department from 2018-2022. Previous stops include the athletics director position at Buffalo from 2015-2018 and an assistant at Buffalo for three years before that.

Greene will serve as the Rebels' chief operating officer, oversee the department's external operations and maintain sport oversight of the football program.

"We could not be more excited to add Allen's leadership to our team," Keith Carter said. "Going back to our time together at OMAF, I know firsthand the type of person and leader that Allen is, and he represents everything that you want in your administration. We look forward to adding his wealth of experience to our department and welcoming his family back to Oxford."

The Seattle, Washington, native was an assistant athletics director at Ole Miss from from 2009-2012 -- on a staff that also included John Hartwell, Danny White and Carter under Pete Boone.

Greene was a starting outfielder for Notre Dame in college and was a ninth round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 1998.

Greene was in Oxford during the weekend of Ole Miss' football game against Alabama.

"Simply put, our time at Ole Miss was enormously rewarding, and I couldn't be more eager about the opportunity to, once again, partner with Keith," Greene said. "Those around me know of my obsession with caring about the success of others, and I look forward to partnering with Chancellor Boyce, university leadership, athletic department staff/coaches, student-athletes and fans."

During Greene's tenure, Auburn reached two College World Series and a Final Four in men's basketball, and had significant growth in capital projects and facilities. Auburn is currently building a $92 million football facility.

He stepped down from the position at Auburn in late August and was in the final year of his contract. Greene's background features expertise in fundraising and relations. He started at Ole Miss as a major gifts officer.

Greene was the public head of the search when Auburn replaced Gus Malzahn with Bryan Harsin, a hire that was met with animus throughout the AU community.



