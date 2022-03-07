Ole Miss hopes bullpen performances in Orlando are sign of what's to come

Ole Miss hadn’t needed a lock-down bullpen prior to the trip to Orlando.

The Rebels, now 10-1, won their first eight games by at least six runs and scored double digits in seven straight games. The onslaughts allowed roles and situational pitching to play out without much consequence.

But during the series win at UCF over the weekend, Ole Miss won, 8-7, on Friday, lost 1-0, in 12 innings on Saturday and were in a one-run game when Drew McDaniel left after just 2.1 innings on Sunday.

In all three games, the collective relievers performed well, giving Ole Miss reasons for optimism as league play comes in 11 days.

"We’ve gotten so much more confidence, even after losing what we lost last year,” Jackson Kimbrell said. “The freshmen this year are really polished. We have some old guys in there too. We’ve been here. We’ve seen the games. We’re going to be good as the season goes on.”

Ole Miss, during the UCF series, allowed just two runs in 15.2 bullpen innings, scattering six hits. The group took over trailing 5-3 in the fifth on Friday, in a scoreless game in the eighth inning on Saturday and with the Rebels up 2-1 in the third inning on Sunday.

Seven different relievers made up the relievers over the three games — a group that didn’t include Jack Dougherty who is Ole Mis’ most proven returner in the bullpen.

Dougherty was available had he been needed on Sunday.

"I’m really happy with (the bullpen),” Mike Bianco said “There’s more in us, and we have to get better and be a little more dominant. Again, it’s been a bright spot. It’s the guys that have been able to hold the lead or keep the game intact.

“Some of the games it’s been tough to tell because some games we’ve extended the lead, so that’s why it was important today, when the game was still (close), we pitched it really well. I thought with a lot of pressure on the line, on the road in a close game, our guys handled it.”

The lift was needed since starters Derek Diamond and Drew McDaniel lasted a combined seven innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits on Friday and Sunday. Diamond allowed six runs in 4.2 innings, and McDaniel didn't allow an earned run but gave up three hits and two walks on 63 pitches in 2.1 innings.

John Gaddis threw seven scoreless innings on Saturday in his start.

Newcomers provided a large portion of the bullpen work, with freshmen Mason Nichols, Riley Maddox and Hunter Elliott combining for 5.1 relief innings over the three games. They allowed one run which was the deciding run on Saturday.

Elliott left with two runners on and no outs before UCF got the winning RBI single off Mitch Murrell.

On Sunday, junior college transfer Dylan DeLucia struck out six and didn’t allow a hit in the final four innings of the game.

That came after Kimbrell entered for McDaniel in the third with the bases loaded and one out, getting an immediate double play ball and then putting up two more scoreless innings.

DeLucia had allowed four runs in two appearances and 2.2 innings prior to Sunday. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst said DeLucia looked different with his body language on Sunday, and DeLucia said he felt more like himself, as he continues to transition to this level.

"That’s as good as we’ve been on the mound for an extended period of time,” Bianco said. “Four innings from a reliever standpoint. That’s as dominant as anyone. We talked at the beginning of the year, the bullpen could be the strength of this staff. This weekend, it showed.”