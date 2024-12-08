Ole Miss, in search of 10th win, will meet Duke in Gator Bowl

Ole Miss will face Duke in the 2025 Taxslayer Gator Bowl to close its 2024 season.

The game is Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.CT in Jacksonville, Florida and will be on ESPN. It's Ole Miss' fourth Gator Bowl, as the Rebels played there in 1958, 1971 and 1991.

The Rebels (9-3) are looking for their third 10-win season under Kiffin. Ole Miss won 10 regular season games in 2021 and 2023, capping off the program's first 11-win season last year. The only time Ole Miss won 10 or more in three of four seasons was from 1959-1962.

Ole Miss finished No. 14 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25, effectively ending up as the No. 3 team out of the 12-team playoff. Arizona State, at No. 12, and Clemson, at No. 16, received automatic bids for winning the Big 12 and ACC, respectively. That eliminated No. 11 Alabama. Miami finished No. 13.

Duke (9-3) went 5-3 in the ACC, losing at Georgia Tech (24-14), SMU (28-27 OT) and at Miami (53-31). The Blue Devils are under first year head coach Manny Diaz. It's Duke's 17th all-time bowl game. The two teams have never played each other.

The Rebels are 2-2 in bowls under Lane Kiffin, beating Indiana in the Outback Bowl following the 2020 season and Penn State in last year's Peach Bowl. Ole Miss lost to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl after the 2021 season and to Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl.

Ole Miss is 26-15 all-time in bowl games which is the fifth best winning percentage nationally.