OXFORD -- Jared Ivey remembers being overwhelmed last season in the Rebels’ 52-17 November loss at Georgia, one in which the Bulldogs simply dominated the line of scrimmage.

Ivey played a big role as a recruiter in the offseason, helping the Rebels work the transfer portal, a process that ultimately landed defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen, linebacker Chris Paul and others. Those improvements, Ivey said Tuesday following Ole Miss’ third practice of the spring, have “without a doubt” changed the look and feel of the Rebels’ defense as they prepare for the 2024 season.

“It feels different,” Ivey said. “We had a great day (Tuesday). We were moving people off the ball, changing the line of scrimmage, (tackles for loss) and not letting stuff get to the back end. It’s becoming very apparent very fast.”

Ivey, who had 46 tackles and 5.5 quarterback sacks last year, said he wanted to run it back with his teammates following the Rebels’ 11-2 season in 2023, one that included a win over Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and a top-10 finish that has virtually everyone predicting a College Football Playoff appearance for Ole Miss come December.

However, Ivey said this is “an entirely different team now,” noting that “half of the guys” going through drills this spring weren’t part of the 2023 club. “This feels like a new team with an entirely new identity,” Ivey said. “Our eyes are forward, looking to this upcoming season.”

Ivey said this Ole Miss team is striving to be the “most fast, physical and smart team we can possibly be.”

“That’s the mindset we’re taking every day — get faster, get more physical and playing smart, as a more mature defense,” Ivey said.

Ivey said his offseason goals were to get “more familiarized with the defense” and to get a “deeper understanding of our scheme.”

Ivey said this spring, the second under former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, feels “a lot more detailed, a lot more in-depth,” adding that having experienced players is helping newcomers learn Golding’s scheme quicker.

“It’s not just the coaches’ voice,” Ivey said. “Other guys can step up and be leaders and help guys throughout the defense and lead them away from mistakes that we made when we first started learning this stuff.”

Ivey said he’s trying to get better at every single aspect of his game this spring.

“I’m trying to rush better, trying to get off the ball quicker, trying to play stronger inside and outside,” Ivey said. “I’m trying to improve every single aspect of my game when I go out there. That’s the main focus — going out there and getting better every day.”

Ole Miss returns to the practice field Thursday. Spring drills are scheduled to conclude on April 13.




