Auburndale, Fla., four-star safety Keon Young committed to Ole Miss on Sunday following his official visit to the Oxford campus.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Young chose Ole Miss over more than 20 other suitors, including Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kanas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and West Virginia.

Young is ranked as the No. 58 player in Florida and the No. 29 safety nationally by Rivals. He helped lead Lakeland High School to Florida's Class 4S state title in 2024, finishing with 45 tackles and six interceptions.

Young's commitment to Ole Miss pushed the Rebels to No. 16 in Rivals' 2025 team rankings. The Rebels now have 10 commitments for the 2025 signing class, including seven ranked as four-star prospects by Rivals.