Ole Miss lands Oregon State right-hander out of transfer portal

Jack Washburn didn’t know his destination when he entered the transfer portal following his second season at Oregon State, but he knew what he was looking for in his next school.

The right-hander quickly realized many top programs wanted his services.

“It wasn’t stressful, but it was exhausting,” Washburn said of the couple weeks of recruiting. "I had three main things. I want to get better, I want to start and I want to win.”

The 6-foot-3 Washburn recently committed to Ole Miss following official visits to Oxford, Texas Tech, Arkansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.

The Rebels, who have advanced to a super regional in each of the last two postseasons, have opportunities available in their rotation after the losses of Gunnar Hoglund and Doug Nikhazy to the MLB First Year Player Draft.

Nikhazy was a First-Team All-America selection and Hoglund was a first round pick in the recent draft.

Washburn also met a couple of his future teammates this summer, as a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team with Rebels Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst.

Dunhurst won the Gold Glove as the top defensive catcher in the country in 2021, and his presence was a positive for Washburn, who is draft eligible in 2022.

“I heard Ole Miss has a good baseball culture and I like the town and it reminded me of home, and I knew the beer showers,” Washburn said. “I met some of the guys and they are a lot like me.

“We hung out a little bit on the USA tour. (Dunhurst) caught me a couple times. He’s the best catcher in the country. Knowing there’s no one better to throw to, literally, I can’t wait to get there and do that.”

Washburn’s father, Jarrod, won more than 100 games in the MLB and was also a member of the World Series champion Angels in 2002. While with Team USA, Washburn threw a scoreless inning against the United States Olympic team, coached by former Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

“There was so much talent and knowledge, and it was really cool,” Washburn said. “I’ve actually known Mike Scioscia so to play against his team was a great moment.”

Washburn made four appearances in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as a true freshman and then pitched 34.2 innings with a 3.12 ERA in 2021. He struck out 43 batters during 21 appearances including five starts. Opponents hit .186 off him.

He pitched three times on three consecutive days during the NCAA Tournament. Oregon State finished second to Dallas Baptist in the Fort Worth Regional.

Washburn’s main offseason focus is fastball command to both sides of the plate and to continue adding strength. He joins Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer John Gaddis as veteran additions to the Ole Miss pitching staff that is retooling after key departures.

“It was definitely appealing that there’s opportunity available,” Washburn said. I know I have to earn it. I won’t be handed anything.”

Washburn, who was the top pitcher in Wisconsin out of the 2019 class, maxed out at 93 MPH during his summer with Team USA, also throwing a slider and. changeup.