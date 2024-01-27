OXFORD | The Pavilion opened in 2016, and it remains one of the best arenas in college basketball.

The primary complaint over the eight years since it debuted is how games look on television. The cameras are mounted higher than in most college basketball venues, and while they show the benches, which was the goal, they also highlight the lesser-filled club seating behind the benches instead of the student atmosphere that is on the other side of the court.

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter is aware of the camera issues and intimated that a change is likely on the agenda.

“I have a pretty good feeling we’re going to do something about that in the offseason,” Carter said. “It’s something we’re looking at, and it’s probably going to happen.

“It’s been a lingering question since we opened. I know it’s a little different. Television likes to show the benches, but you’re seeing more switch. When we opened, it was a best-practice situation, and research had around 90 percent of arenas with the cameras pointing at the benches. It’s more like 70 percent now.”

Five schools in the SEC don’t face the benches with their arena cameras: Alabama, Florida, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State. Eight schools face the benches, and Vanderbilt has the benches on the baselines.

League policy requires student sections to be a certain distance from the benches, so Ole Miss can’t flip the on-court setup. It can, however, lower the cameras and switch them to the other side. It’ll take a minor amount of seating changes.

“Right now it’s in the mezzanine, so bring the cameras to the concourse level, and you’ll lose some seating and need to figure that out,” Carter said. "It makes sense to switch sides and show the students. We’ll probably lose 12-15 seats in that Pavilion Club area on the east side and then we can repaint and reorient the court. That’s very doable.

“Structurally, it can absolutely happen. We have a lot of smart people to figure it out.”

Ole Miss is 16-3 (3-3) in its first year under head coach Chris Beard, including a perfect 12-0 record at home. The Rebels face Texas A&M in College Station at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.