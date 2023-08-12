OXFORD | Ole Miss linebacker Khari Coleman is currently not participating in football activities, Lane Kiffin confirmed on Saturday.

Sources indicate Coleman, a preseason All-SEC selection by Phil Steele and a Butkus Award Watch List member, is the person involved in an indecent exposure charge on August 4 by University Police.

“We handle discipline internally as we collect all the info,” Kiffin said

UPD’s report says the incident occurred at 1:38 a.m. at the residential college on campus. UPD online Clery Act requirements don’t include names.

A UPD employee told RebelGrove.com that the incident report isn’t available because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Coleman transferred to Ole Miss from TCU prior to the 2022 season and had 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 11 games. He tied for the team lead in tackles for loss and was the third Rebel since 1999 to have five or more tackles for loss when he did that against Troy in the season opener.

While at TCU, in 2020, Coleman was a Freshman All-America selection and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He finished seventh nationally in tackles for loss.