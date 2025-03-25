Ole Miss moves past Memphis for fourth straight victory

OXFORD | Brayden Randle’s all-around best game of the season carried Ole Miss to the tight midweek win over Memphis on Tuesday.

The Rebels gutted out a 7-5 victory against the Tigers for their fourth win in a row following the sweep of Missouri last weekend. Ole Miss is 19-5 and hosts Florida (0-6 in the SEC) for three games starting Thursday.

Randle was 6-for-25 on the season entering the night but went 2-for-3 with a double and a career-high three RBIs. He also excelled at second base, piling up seven assists of the 10 Ole Miss had as a team. The sophomore showed off excellent glove work.

"We were trying to get guys in, and he played well last week at Southern Miss," Mike Bianco said of Randle. "He had the hits, but you could argue he won it with his work in the field."

His two-out double in the fifth inning brought in the final two runs during the four-run frame that ended up the needed margin. It was his second extra base hit of the season, though Randle has only struck out twice in 29 plate appearances.

"Tyler Keenan told me to see the ball deep and take it the other way," Randle said. "As soon as I got to second, I turned and gave him a thumbs up."

Campbell Smithwick hit a second inning home run, his second of the year, for the first run of the game. He’s reached base multiple times in his last two starts. Mitchell Sanford hit a solo shot in the eighth, his sixth of the season, for insurance.

Smithwick was 6-for-35 (.171) prior to his midweek start versus Southern Miss on March 18.

Ole Miss benefitted from Memphis walks and four hit by pitches.

Starter Gunnar Dennis gave up two runs in three innings, and Hudson Calhoun threw two perfect innings before allowing two runs on a hit by pitch and home run in the sixth. Calhoun struck out five of the nine batters faced.

Ryne Rodriguez threw a perfect relief inning, and Landon Waters retired five of six batters faced to finish it

The Rebels didn't have Brayden Jones, Will McCausland or Connor Spencer available because of the quick turnaround to Florida.

"We needed guys to step up and take care of it tonight," Bianco said.

Ole Miss was 3-for-15 with runners on base and 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Memphis threw five right-handers at the Rebels.