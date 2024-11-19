Ole Miss moves up to No. 9 in latest CFP rankings

Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday.

The Rebels (8-2 overall, 4-2 in the Southeastern Conference) are sandwiched between No. 8 Miami and No. 10 Georgia in the latest rendition of the rankings. If those rankings hold, Ole Miss would make the 12-team playoffs if they finish the season with wins over Florida and Mississippi State.

The Rebels play at Florida (5-5, 3-4) Saturday at 11 a.m. CST before returning home for the regular-season finale versus Mississippi State (2-8, 0-6) on Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Both of those games will be televised by ESPN.

If the season ended today, Ole Miss would travel to No. 7 Indiana in a first-round game Dec. 20 or 21. The winner of that game would face No. 3 Texas in the Fiesta, Peach, Rose or Sugar Bowl. Indiana meets No. 2 Ohio State Saturday in Columbus before finishing its season versus Purdue. Texas still has games versus Kentucky and at Texas A&M.

The biggest news on Tuesday was Boise State jumping ahead of BYU. The Broncos moved up to No. 12 and the Cougars fell eight spots to No. 14 after losing to Kansas on Saturday night. Since Boise State is in front of BYU, the Broncos are the provisional No. 4 seed in the playoff with two weeks to go in the regular season.

The top four conference champions receive first-round byes into the playoff while seeds Nos. 5 through 12 play in on-campus first-round games. Five conference champions are guaranteed spots into the playoff. BYU is the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the latest top 25 and five spots ahead of Army, the top AAC team in the rankings.

BYU has a very good opportunity to vault back over the Broncos in Week 13. The Cougars visit No. 18 Arizona State in one of two massive Big 12 games in the penultimate weekend. If BYU wins convincingly, it's very easy to see the committee moving them ahead of Boise State. A week ago, the committee moved BYU up three spots after a field goal with three seconds left gave the Cougars a 22-21 win at Utah.

Georgia moved back into the projected bracket after a 31-17 win over Tennessee in Athens this past Saturday. Tennessee is at No. 11 in the rankings and the first team currently out of the CFP. Of course, the SEC title race remains unsettled and two league teams will meet in Atlanta on Dec. 7 for the conference championship. Oregon has clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game and will likely meet the Indiana-Ohio State winner.

There will be two more sets of rankings revealed before the official and final rankings on Dec. 8.

First-round byes

1. Oregon

2. Texas

3. Miami

4. Boise State

First-round matchups

No. 12 BYU at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Georgia at No. 6 Penn State

No. 10 Ole Miss at No. 7 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Notre Dame

Top 25

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (9-1)

3. Texas (9-1)

4. Penn State (9-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Alabama (8-2)

8. Miami (9-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-2)

10. Georgia (8-2)

11. Tennessee (8-2)

12. Boise State (9-1)

13. SMU (9-1)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Texas A&M (8-2)

16. Colorado (8-2)

17. Clemson (8-2)

18. South Carolina (7-3)

19. Army (9-0)

20. Tulane (9-2)

21. Arizona State (8-2)

22. Iowa State (8-2)

23. Missouri (7-3)

24. UNLV (8-2)

25. Illinois (7-3)