Ole Miss opens portal season with a splash, lands LSU's Da'Shawn Womack

Ole Miss picked up its first big commitment of the 2024-25 transfer portal period Thursday, landing former LSU defensive end Da’Shawn Womack.

Womack committed as his official visit to Ole Miss wrapped up.

Financial terms of his agreement with Ole Miss are not known.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baltimore native played two seasons at LSU. In 2023, Womack recorded 15 tackles, 1 1/2 quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery. In 2024, Womack had eight tackles and a sack for the Tigers. He had a half sack in LSU wins over South Alabama and Ole Miss in the first half of the season. He hasn’t played since an Oct. 19 win at Arkansas.

Womack, who prepped at St. Frances Academy, was ranked by many as the No. 1-rated player in the state of Maryland in high school.

He will join an Ole Miss defense that is losing defensive ends Jared Ivey and Princely Umanmielen to the NFL Draft. The Rebels will likely be re-tooling up front, though the program is very high on several freshmen who have contributed in 2024.

Ole Miss wraps up the season on Jan. 2 versus Duke in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.