Will Furniss gives Rebs boost with left-on-left production

OXFORD | There was a moment just after contact when a snapshot could show all Will Furniss’ work in one frame.

The junior first baseman hit a tailing away pitch from Mississippi State left-hander Luke Dotson into left field to walk off the Bulldogs and help Ole Miss win the Governor’s Cup in 10 innings on April 22.

His head was still and following the ball, executing perfect form to hit the ball the other way. There was no pull action or swinging out of his shoes. Furniss simply hit an opposite-field single. That hit, that technique is one reason Ole Miss is in position to chase a host site in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

“He worked so hard in the fall to go the other way, to the other side of the field,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “He’s been good at it, not just against lefties but especially against lefties.”

The against lefties is what’s most valuable, as Furniss is now capable facing all pitchers and not just those from the right side. The lineup versatility, to go with his excellent footwork around the bag defensively, has put this season multiple notches above past years.

Furniss, in 2024, hit .167 against lefties with 16 strikeouts in 42 at-bats – more than twice as many punch outs than hits. This year, he’s up to .250 with an OPS climbing close to .900, numbers trending in a positive direction following a slow start and limited opportunities against that side. He’s also walked eight times against left-handers compared to nine strikeouts.

Furniss hit a home to center field off South Carolina lefty Matthew Becker in the salvage game of that series, and he had two hits against Vanderbilt left-handed ace and All-SEC contender JD Thompson this past Friday.

The game-winner versus the Bulldogs was the second of four straight SEC wins for the Rebels, who took two of three from Vanderbilt and visit Oklahoma starting Friday. Ole Miss, in SEC games, is hitting .285 vs. lefties and .245 vs. righties.

BYU transfer Collin Reuter has moonlight at first base against lefties at times this season, but injuries have cut into his playing time – creating the major need for Furniss’ everyday improvement. Reuter, who had a pinch-hit double on Tuesday, is hitting .350 with a .930 OPS versus lefties.

He’s a solid option and a needed bat. Furniss, though, doesn’t need a crutch if the opposing pitcher is a southpaw. Work and time have made him an all-purpose asset in the Ole Miss lineup.

“It’s been good,” Bianco said. “The numbers are climbing, and the biggest thing is he’s been so good hitting the ball the other way. Left on left you have to do that. You can pull it sometimes, but as a lefty, you have to have it in your swing to go the other way.”