RebelGrove - Ole Miss pitching staff the primary reason for preseason buzz

Hayden Dunhurst, when it comes to Ole Miss pitching, has the best seat possible this season.

The second-year catcher dazzled in the 17 games a season ago, showing off elite catch-and-throw ability while flashing high upside offensively. He’s a valuable reason for Ole Miss’ lofty preseason positioning at the top of the SEC West, per D1Baseball.com and No. 4 nationally, per Baseball America.

But the Rebels’ level of success this season will be highly determined by what happens on the other end of Dunhurst’s work behind the plate. He’s tasked with managing one of the deepest pitching staffs in the country, headlined by Doug Nikhazy and Gunnar Hoglund.

“Catching guys like that pretty much makes you realize they’re some of the best in the country, in the nation, in the world,” Dunhurst said. “Even when you’re catching bullpens during the week… they’re throwing their fastball 95 miles-per-hour, they’re throwing it from black to black, they’re throwing it chest-high to knee-high on the strings every time.

“It’s just really fun catching somebody that knows what they’re doing, knows how to pitch and knows where to locate all of their pitches. Really how to read batters and follow them. It’s unique in all ways.”

Nikhazy and Hoglund are dual aces for the Rebels, with either capable of any role in the rotation, however they’ll keep their spots from last year — Nikhazy on Fridays and Hoglund on Saturdays. Derek Diamond, who made four starts as a true freshman in 2020 and was a top-50 prospect out of high school, returns in the Sunday spot.

Nikhazy (2.35 ERA, .120 BAA) and Hoglund (1.16, .205) allowed only nine runs combined with 68 strikeouts in 46.1 innings a year ago. Nikhazy, the lefty, showed more of the moxie and toughness that elevated him to Freshman All-America status in 2019. Hoglund, a right-hander, mixed his pinpoint command and first round pick pedigree with improved poise.

The pair came in together, and the competition has been healthy.

“Nothing comes to mind that we’ll distinctively get on to each other about, but it’s like an unspoken, always want to do better than each other,” Nikhazy said. “Always in good sport. It’s almost all collaborative. Everyone wants to compete and get better. That’s really the essence of Ole Miss Rebels — just competing against one another, and once it comes time to play on the field, we’re all brothers.”

At least one reputable mock draft has projected each of them to go in the first round of the MLB Draft this summer. Hoglund was the 36th overall pick in 2018.

Diamond didn’t pitch in the fall due to a forearm strain but has been up to 94 MPH this spring and is 100 percent. He had a 3.48 ERA and .231 batting average against in 20.2 innings during his first year.

“The way all three of us work together is really good,” Nikhazy said. “I think it's a really good relationship between all of us, to where we can just bounce idea off of each other. I’ve always been trying to work on my slider, so I’m asking Gunnar, the king of all sliders, like, ‘Hey, man, how the heck do you throw that?’ So I’m asking him stuff, Derek’s constantly asking me stuff.”

Ole Miss benefits in the bullpen from the added roster space and extra eligibility year after the shortened 2020. Taylor Broadway and Austin Miller have considerable experience and don’t count on the roster. Also Tyler Myers, another senior, returns from Tommy John surgery.

That mix along with Max Cioffi, Braden Forsyth, Wes Burton, Drew McDaniel and others provides Mike Bianco a wealth of mix-and-match options after the weekend starters. There’s also Greer Holston, who continues to show progress in his return to a significant role.

Ole Miss opens the season February 19 in Arlington, Texas, against three Big 12 opponents: No. 10 TCU, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 9 Texas.

“Definitely excited opening in Arlington (and) facing top competition in a Big League park like that,” Hoglund said. “I think we’re gonna have like 14, 15,000 fans there, so definitely looking forward to it.”