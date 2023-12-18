Ole Miss added yet another transfer portal defensive back Monday, landing former Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder from Cullen, La., played three seasons at Mississippi State. He accumulated 178 tackles and a quarterback sack during that time. This past season, Richardson had 79 tackles, just six fewer than he had during the Bulldogs’ 2022 season.

As RebelGrove’s Chase Parham wrote Monday morning, Richardson played at least 54 snaps in all but one Mississippi State game this season. Teams targeted him 67 times and had 43 receptions for 396 yards (9.2 average). Pro Football Focus gave him an 86.4 grade for the season. Ole Miss, which wraps up its season Dec. 30 in Atlanta versus Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, didn't have a single player grade in the 80s.

Richardson also visited Oregon after getting into the transfer portal. LSU and several other programs heavily pursued him, hoping to land his services for Richardson’s final season of college football.

“At 6’2″ and boasting 34-inch arms, Richardson is put together like a lab-built CB prospect,” ProFootballNetwork.com wrote earlier this year. “The Mississippi State corner also has excellent speed and overall athletic ability. As he steps up to replace NFL-bound Martin Emerson, Richardson could become a household name this fall.”