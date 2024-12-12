Ole Miss releases its 2025 football schedule

Ole Miss football now has its entire slate for the 2025 season following a primetime unveiling on ESPN2 and SEC Network by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday night.

The Rebels open the season at home against Georgia State (Aug. 30) before hitting the road to open SEC play at Kentucky (Sept. 6).

Ole Miss returns home for a three-game stretch at Vaught-Hemingway against Arkansas (Sept. 13), Tulane (Sept. 20) and LSU (Sept. 27) before the first of two bye weeks.

The Rebels return to action with a key non-conference home matchup against Washington State (Oct. 11), the first ever meeting between the Rebels and Cougars. Following that contest, Ole Miss hits the road for a two-game swing at Georgia (Oct. 18) and Oklahoma (Oct. 25) – the latter constituting the first-ever trip to Norman for the Rebels.

[Discuss: Come talk about the Ole Miss football schedule]

Ole Miss opens November with a three-game homestand, first by welcoming South Carolina (Nov. 1) to Oxford for the first time since 2020, then The Citadel (Nov. 8) for the first time since 2005, and finally Florida (Nov. 15) also for the first time since 2020.

After a second bye, the Rebels will close out the regular season in Starkville with the annual Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State (Nov. 29).

Similar to the 2024 SEC football schedule, during the 2025 season teams will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or major independent. Schools will play the same opponents in 2025 that they did in 2024, with sites changed for equal home and away competition over the course of two seasons.

This past season was the first to feature newcomers Oklahoma and Texas in the SEC.The 2025 schedule format was approved by a vote of the SEC Presidents and Chancellors earlier this year following a recommendation from the league's Athletic Directors. The 2025 season will be the second year that the SEC Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the 16-team Conference standings at the end of the regular season after eliminating divisional standings prior to the 2024 season.