OXFORD | Ole Miss routed Delaware for the second straight day to clinch the series in laugher fashion, but there was a moment of suspense in the sixth inning.

It was the type of in-game moment Ole Miss hopes to have Jack Dougherty for this season, and he made his first appearance on Saturday.

The Rebels led by four runs at the time, and Delaware loaded the bases with two outs. Brett Lesher came to the plate as the tying run. Dougherty didn’t let any possible anxiety last but four pitches. The junior, who started game one of the national championship series against Oklahoma and retired the first 15 Sooners he faced, struck Lesher out swinging to strand the bases.

Dougherty went the rest of the way in the Ole Miss 10-0 run-rule win, a day after the Rebels beat the Blue Hens, 11-2. The right-hander struck out five in 2.1 innings and didn’t allow a runner, throwing 22 strikes in 33 pitches.

The series finale is at noon on Sunday.

With Josh Mallitz out for the season with an elbow injury and Riley Maddox potentially sidelined for the season after an elbow injury in April 2022, Dougherty’s ability to swing into any role has him in the bullpen. It’s a credit to him he can fill any spot and for now it’s as the multi-inning closer.

“With the length we’ve stretched Jack out in the intrasquads, we can use him whenever we need to,” Mike Bianco said. “We didn’t know it would be bases loaded, but he did what we all expected. It’s really good stuff… He’s so selfless, arguably our best pitcher. We need him in the bullpen. It’s a nice bullet to have in the gun, and he never complains.”

Mason Nichols warmed up twice on Friday, so Bianco didn't want to use him today.

Maddox is on the active roster, meaning the Rebels believe it’s possible he could return late in the year. Bianco said it is way too early to make a prediction, but the roster decision is somewhat noteworthy.

Delaware picked up a double and a walk off Sam Tookoian in the sixth to start the inning. He got two outs before giving way to Jackson Kimbrell, who walked the only batter he faced, bringing in Dougherty. Tookoian, a true freshman, threw a scoreless fifth inning prior to that.

Grayson Saunier made his much-anticipated first career appearance and threw four shutout innings in 67 pitches, 37 strikes. He stuck out five, walked four and gave up one hit.

Bianco, in October, said the Collierville, Tennessee, native had the best fall ball of any pitcher who had come through the program. He’s only the fourth true freshman in Bianco’s 23 seasons to start on the mound during opening weekend.

“I’m sure he’ll beat himself up over the four walks, but he came out in the first inning and looked like he has for eight weeks. Really dominant stuff and very confident. Sometimes it’s very emotional the first time out.

“There can be a big letdown in emotion and he lost some mechanics, but he made pitches when he needed and that’s what you look for. The great ones do that. He gave us four zeroes.”

Saunier maxed out at 96 MPH with his fastball and showed bis breaking ball for strikes in the low 80s. He started two innings with a walk and allowed two runners in two different innings but worked out of all of it.

The right-hander had a triceps ailment that caused him to miss his intrasquad start a week ago, but outside of some fatigue late in the outing, there were no signs or issues.

"The tricep has been great all week," Saunier said. "That's the most pitches I've thrown since being here, but I felt really good."

Garrett Wood hit a two-run single to end the game in the eighth inning. Ole Miss led 5-0 in the seventh when Judd Utermark hit a three-run home run during his first career at-bat, the second Rebels in as many days to do so.

Peyton Chatagnier was the only Rebel with multiple hits. He’s 4-for-5 on the weekend. Chatagnier also walked twice. Calvin Harris, Anthony Calarco, Jacob Gonzalez and Ethan Groff each had an RBI single. Calarco and Groff, the two Division I transfers, have five hits and six RBIs combined in two games.

“I love the new guys with how quickly they’ve meshed with the team,” Bianco said. “Sometimes it’s harder for transfers because you’re older and you’ve lived and played somewhere else. I’m really pleased with how they’ve integrated with the team.”