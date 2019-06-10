FAYETTEVILLE | Ole Miss is relying on two true freshmen starting pitchers in the postseason for the first time in school history.

Doug Nikhazy, on Sunday, hung around for five innings and helped lift Ole Miss into a winner-take-all super regional game three on Monday at 3 p.m. against Arkansas.

Now, in the most important game of the season, it’s Gunnar Hoglund’s turn.

Hoglund, who was taken in the first round of last summer’s MLB First-Year Player Draft, has improved throughout the season and gets his third start against the Razorbacks this season. Ole Miss won the other other games he started versus Arkansas, and that’s left a positive impression on head coach Dave Van Horn.

“A lot of people didn’t think he’d make it to college,” Van Horn said. “When he’s on it can go very well, and if he’s not they have pitching left and will go to the next guy. They have to be feeling confident (after Sunday).”

In the 10-5 Ole Miss victory to clinch the regular season series on March 31, Hoglund went just three innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Then, in the SEC Tournament, Hoglund had arguably his best outing of the season, giving up two runs in 6.1 innings — his longest outing of his career.

The Florida native has pitched into the sixth inning or longer in his last three starts.

“Gunnar has pitched about every game three for us all year,” Bianco said. “Some of these freshmen get better as the year goes on. He’s been very good of late.”

Hoglund has a 4.64 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 66 innings but has walked only 13 — and important stat after Arkansas walked eight on Sunday to escalate its troubles.

Hoglund has been excellent the first time through the order this season but struggled facing opponents for the second time in an outing. The Rebels are in good shape with the bullpen if that scenario occurs. Midweek starter Zack Phillips and top relievers Austin Miller and Parker Caracci are fully rested.

Arkansas is in a similar situation with a newcomer taking the lead. Freshman Patrick Wicklander opposes Ole Miss and has experience against the Rebels as well. The left-hander lasted 4.1 innings and gave up two runs and two hits in an Arkansas win over Ole Miss in Hoover.

In the regular season Sunday game, Wicklander got just one out from the five batters faced. He walked two and Ole Miss got two hits. Arkansas hasn’t used closer Matt Cronin yet this weekend.

“Their guy, Wicklander, is similar where he’s come on at the end of year and solidified the rotation,” Mike Bianco said. “Both scenarios are positive for both of those guys.”