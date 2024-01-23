Ole Miss signee John Bol earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game Tuesday.

Bol became the second Ole Miss signee, joining former Rebels guard Daeshun Ruffin, to be invited to the prestigious game. Bol will play for the East team.

The game is scheduled to be played April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Bol, a 7-foot-2, 210-pound Atlanta native ranked by Rivals as the No. 56 player nationally, is playing this season for Overtime Elite. He signed with Ole Miss in November and is expected to enroll at Ole Miss this summer.

"He’s obviously a talented guy. He’s got positional size, a great IQ, smart,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said after Bol signed with the Rebels. “Physically and mentally, he’s one of those guys that is going to have a chance to play basketball for a long time and be an impact freshman in the SEC. Equally important to that is his intangibles. The one thing I’d say about John Bol is his great motor. He plays extremely hard. He doesn’t fatigue easily. He impacts every possession just with his effort, whether he’s on or off the ball, on the court or even on the bench. He’s a high-energy motor guy. He plays with a great enthusiasm. He impacts the game with how hard he plays.”

Beard said he believes Bol will be able to contribute quickly during his Ole Miss career.

A total of 729 girls and boys basketball players were nominated for the chance to play in this year's event, but only the top 48 high school basketball players in the country made the cut.

Bol will be joined on the East team by guard Jalil Bethea (Miami), forward Isaiah Evans (Duke), forward Cooper Flagg (Duke), guard Johnuel Fland (Kentucky), forward Ian Jackson (North Carolina), forward Liam McNeeley (Indiana), guard Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn), guard Drake Powell (North Carolina), forward Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky), center Derik Queen (undecided) and forward Bryson Tucker (undecided).

Bol and his East teammates will face off against a West team that includes forward Airious Bailey (Rutgers), center Flory Bidunga (Kansas), forward Carter Bryant (Arizona), guard Vazoumana Diallo (Washington), guard Valdez Edgecombe Jr. (Baylor), forward Donavan Freeman (Syracuse), guard Dylan Harper (Rutgers), guard Richard Johnson (Texas), guard Karter Knox (undecided), guard Trent Perry (Southern Cal), forward Derrion Reid (Alabama) and center Aiden Sherrell (Alabama).