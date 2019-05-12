Postseason softball is coming back to Oxford.

Ole Miss is the No. 11 national seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host an NCAA Regional this weekend. ULL, Southeast Missouri and Chattanooga are the other schools in the four-team field. The Rebels open with the Mocs, while the Ragin' Cajuns and Redhawks are in the other game.

The Rebels (37-17, 13-10) only lost one SEC series all season and went 1-1 in the SEC Tournament. It's Ole Miss' fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth and the second time the Rebels have hosted the regional round. In 2017, Ole Miss won the Oxford Regional and lost to UCLA in Los Angeles in a super regional.

ULL was the final host -- with Ole Miss as the two seed -- in the latest Softball America bracket projection, but the No. 16 RPI Cajuns head to Oxford after winning the Sun Belt. ULL is 50-4 and has won 27 straight games. ULL is 20-2 in road games with the two losses to Baylor and Oklahoma.

SEMO (45-16), winners of the Ohio Valley, are the No. 3 seed. The Redhawks went 1-3 against SEC teams this season, splitting two with Arkansas and losing twice with Missouri.

Four-seed Chattanooga (37-15) was the No. 3 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament and went 4-1, beating UNCG 10-1 in the final for a regional berth.

The Oxford Regional is paired with the Tucson Regional which includes No. 6 national seed Arizona, No. 2 seed Auburn, No. 3 seed Colorado State and No. 4 seed Harvard.

Ole Miss and Auburn didn't meet in the regular season.