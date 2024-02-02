OXFORD | Ole Miss softball will play on its own field, but it will be a pardon-the-progress season for the program.

A new $30 million facility is in the works, but it won’t be complete until the offseason. The Rebels won’t have a grandstand for home games this year. There will be seating in right field to accommodate approximately 400 people.

“Obviously we want to make sure player parents and family members have a place to watch their kids play, and then we have some fans who want to come to games,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. We’re going to try to get them in, but it won’t be the ideal setup for viewing.”

All home games will be available to stream through ESPN or SEC Network. Primary parking areas for the season are the Ole Miss soccer stadium lot and Insight Park.

The new stadium will seat 1,200 in the grandstand and have additional viewing from the outfield. The school record for attendance is 1,734, and the top-10 attendances range from that number to 1,267. Two of the top three crowds came in a weekend series against Tennessee.

“It’s going to be phenomenal for hosting a regional or super regional,” Carter said.

The new facility will include additional restroom and concession points, in addition to the added seating. Improved team offices and locker room and enlarged bullpens are also part of the expansion.

Ole Miss is opens the season on February 8 with the Paradise Classic in Hawaii and also plays in tournaments at Kennesaw State and Clemson in February. The home opener is March 1 with five games in the Ole Miss Classic.

“We are going to be working whenever the team is on the road and obviously as soon as the season is over they will put the finishing touches on the grandstand,” Carter said. “It will be ready to go for the 2025 season.”

The Rebels went 32-28 last season and finished second in the Salt Lake Regional, beating Baylor twice and losing twice to the host Utes.