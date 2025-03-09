Ole Miss sweeps homestand with three wins over Jacksonville State

Ole Miss left Arlington, Texas in mid-February with two wins, one loss and overall a positive feeling about the start of the season following the run rule of then-No. 12 Clemson to cap the weekend.

The Rebels hit the road again for a Tuesday date at South Alabama, but between those away dates, Ole Miss has been perfect from a record standpoint.

Ole Miss has won 13 in a row overall and 12 in a row during the Swayze Field homestand following Sunday's 13-2 eight-inning run-rule victory over Jacksonville State to sweep the series.

SEC plays on Friday with a home three-game set against Arkansas.

"I think the guys are looking forward to (the quick road trip)," Mike Bianco said. "It’ll break up that midweek monitory. We have to be where our feet are. We need to be in Mobile on Tuesday and not look ahead to the weekend."

Ole Miss (14-1) stifled JSU hitters and allowed only two hits -- one from starter Mason Nichols in four innings and one off Will McCausland in his two innings. Landon Waters threw two scoreless frames. Ole Miss pitchers struck out eight, walked five and overcame two Rebel errors.

Illinois transfer Ryan Moerman ended the game with a grand slam in the eighth inning. He was 3-for-4 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs. Ole Miss' three transfer outfielders -- Moerman, Issac Humphrey and Mitchell Sanford -- scored eight of the 13 runs.

"It was a good day and seeing it well," Moerman said. "They had been throwing me offspeed the first couple days and didn’t hit it great, but I stayed back and trusted the swing."

Moerman leads the Rebels in total bases, RBIs, doubles, batting average and slugging, and his six home runs are one behind Judd Utermark's team lead.

"Proud of him and you get an older guy, and you hope it translates here and you don’t know," Bianco said. "He had a tough fall but to his credit he’s never changed and his personality hasn’t changed and since January he’s swung it well. Just an outstanding day by him."

Jacksonville State (10-6) went 1-for-13 with runners on and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

It was only 1-0 through the third inning before Ole Miss scored four in the fourth and three in the fifth inning.

Utermark, Owen Paino and Sanford each had two hits, and Humphrey hit a solo home run to start the scoring in the second inning.

Nichols stranded four through the first two innings and retired the final five he faced during his start.

"We have to dominate the zone and fill it up," Nichols said. "It got away from me a little bit today, but it's not about me. I'm really proud of Landon Waters."

Waters got the win and allowed just a walk in the two innings. He threw 24 of 41 pitches for strikes.