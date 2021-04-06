RebelGrove - Ole Miss' Tim Elko has a torn ACL, but he may try to return this season

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco announced on the Rebels’ pregame radio show Tuesday that Tim Elko tore his ACL during Monday’s win over UNA.

Elko, who leads the SEC with 36 RBIs and leads the Rebels in doubles, home runs and total bases, left the game during the fourth inning on Monday and returned to the dugout from the locker room on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

Bianco said prior to Tuesday’s game with Alcorn State that Elko will eventually need surgery, but the Rebels may attempt to postpone the procedure and see if he can play with the help of a knee brace.

Elko will begin rehab as soon as possible and take anti-inflammatory medication to try to limit the swelling. Bianco said team doctors will evaluate him again “in a few weeks.”

Dr. Ryves Moore, a sports medicine specialist with Specialty Orthopedic Group, said athletes have played with a torn ACL, but Elko’s sport makes it more complicated than some other positions in other sports.

“Never say never,” said Moore, who has worked with the Memphis Redbirds and University of Alabama athletics, as well as a fellowship with Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Institute. “It’s been done before for pocket quarterbacks in football, defensive linemen playing gap control without stunting. Basically minimize pivoting and cutting.

"It would hard to do with it being his back leg in a hitting stance which requires a lot of explosive pivoting, as well as quick movements playing in the field at third base. He may be able to play first base — see how he does with rehab and the brace.”

Cael Baker and Trey LaFleur are the most likely options at first base in Elko’s absence. Kevin Graham also has experience there.

“It’s reasonable to give it a shot given the type of year he’s having and how much he means to the team,” Moore said. He may not be 100 percent, but 70 percent may be good enough to help the team.”