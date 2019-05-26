Ole Miss did enough this week to bring postseason baseball to Oxford.

The Rebels put together a 4-2 week at the SEC Tournament, losing to Vanderbilt in walk-off fashion during the championship game.

Courtesy of the four wins — including three against RPI top 15 teams — Ole Miss catapulted back into the hosting discussion, and Oxford, Mississippi, was named as a host site by the NCAA on Sunday night.

Ole Miss (37-25) will learn the teams coming to Oxford and potential super regional opponents during the selection show Monday at 11 a.m.

The Rebels are hosting for the second consecutive season and for the third time in five years. Ole Miss has hosted nine times since 2004 and advanced to the super regional round five times.

Ole Miss went 0-2 in the 2016 Oxford Regional and lost to Tennessee Tech in the 2018 Oxford Regional.

The Rebels finished with the No. 22 RPI which is the highest for an SEC host team since Kentucky hosted with the No. 27 RPI in 2006. Ole Miss finished fourth nationally with 20 quadrant one wins.

The 16 regional sites are as follows:

• Athens, Georgia – Georgia (44-15)

• Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (41-17)

• Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (37-24)

• Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-17)

• Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon St. (36-18-1)

• Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-17)

• Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (43-15)

• Los Angeles, California – UCLA (47-8)

• Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (43-15)

• Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (39-17)

• Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (37-20)

• Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (49-10)

• Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (37-25)

• Stanford, California – Stanford (41-11)

• Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (46-13)

• Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma St. (35-18)