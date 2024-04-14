OXFORD | Imagination wasn’t required to know Mike Bianco’s words to home plate umpire Scott Cline in the 12th inning.

Mississippi State’s Johnny Long had just hit a go-ahead solo home run, and he gave an over-the-top bat as he headed toward first base. By rule, it should have been an ejection, but Cline went with a warning instead.

“You’re supposed to (expletive) throw him out,” Bianco yelled at Cline multiple times before the hot microphone was turned off.”

Cline ejected Bianco within seconds, and Ole Miss seemed to be on its way to more negative notable stats.

Instead, the Rebels woke up.

With a hit by pitch and a walk around a fielder’s choice setting the table, aided by a wild pitch that got past Long and put both runners in scoring position, MSU intentionally walked Ethan Lege to load the bases and set up a force attempt.

After Bo Gatlin struck out for the second out, Jackson Ross, on the second pitch, laced a line drive over the infield to bring in two runs including the winner.

Ole Miss 10, Mississippi State 9 in 12 innings. The Rebels (19-16, 4-10) break an eight-game losing streak and set up a rubber match at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Ole Miss needs a win to take its first series over the Bulldogs (22-13, 7-7) since 2015.

“Perfect timing on the (ejection),” Ross said. “The guy hits the home run and is going crazy and bat flips and all that stuff, and Coach B gets the crowd into it, gets the guys into it, and I think we fed off that for sure.”

Long was ejected last week against Georgia. He would be suspended for three games had Cline elected to eject him instead of warn him.

Teammates mobbed Ross after he touched first base, and Bianco raced back on the field from the locker room within seconds. For the fans who lasted through the 4 hours, 13 minutes and multiple comebacks, it was a welcomed respite from the past weeks.

Ross was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and those two RBIs. Lege had three hits including a two-run home run in the third inning that put the Rebels up three runs at the time.

“It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in a baseball game,” Lege said.

Ole Miss overcame a four-run deficit with four runs in the eighth and then scored a run to extend it in the 11th after Hunter Hines hit a solo home run in the top half. MSU’s Amani Larry committed a fielding error with two outs in the 11th to allow the tying run to score.

That came off the bat of Campbell Smithwick, who is a catcher but started his first game in right field. Bianco said he was simply trying to get Smithwick’s bat in the lineup, and the freshman had three hits and a walk.

Connor Spencer, who is primarily a one-inning reliever, gave the Rebels two straight scoreless innings and then 1.2 additional innings where he allowed just the two solo home runs — one in each frame.

Spencer threw a season-high 51 pitches and struck out three in the excellent relief effort.

“I’m proud of him,” Bianco said. “He hasn’t pitched much because of our circumstances, and he was great.”

Liam Doyle started and gave up four runs — two earned — on four hits in 4.2 innings. He struck out nine with one walk and threw 56 of 85 for strikes.

Ole Miss entered the weekend with a .239 average with runners in scoring position, good for 13th in the league, but had seven of those hits on Saturday, including three in the first four innings. The Rebels had seven two-out RBIs.

Brayden Randle and Ethan Groff each had an RBI double in that crucial eighth inning. Smithwick and Trenton Lyons also had RBIs in that inning.

Lege doubled to start the ninth and was thrown out moments later trying to get to third base on a ball that hit the ground around the catcher.

Ole Miss committed three errors, leading to two unearned runs. State had two errors that did the same.

Bianco said he let his emotions get the best of him on the ejection, and he wasn’t trying to do it for motivational purposes but simply defending his players.

“I’m watching on TV and am not sure if the shortstop caught the ball,” Bianco said about watching Ross’ hit. “I hear the announcers say we walked it off, and I take off and fly through the hallway. I think they are at home plate and they are in the outfield. I was a few seconds too late.

“I was frustrated… with what happened after the home run. I thought he deserved more than a warning… I think bringing energy on an ejection is a Minor League thing. I try to stay on the field as much as possible.”