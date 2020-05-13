On this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast, The Athletic's Antonio Morales joins to discuss the Pac-12's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and its plans for football in the fall as well as his memories from the Ole Miss beat. In addition, Zach Berry and Neal McCready have a long visit with former Clemson and Memphis coach Tommy West, now the defensive line coach at Middle Tennessee. West discusses his feelings about returning amid a pandemic, his memories in the coaching profession, the future of football and more.