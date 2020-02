Chase Parham and Neal McCready discuss Ole Miss basketball's loss to Auburn Tuesday on The Plains and also Ole Miss baseball's win over Southern Miss in Oxford. Then they talk with East Carolina head coach Cliff Godwin (53:50), who was an Ole Miss assistant from 2012-2014.

The topics include his team this season, Ole Miss memories from 2014, college baseball jobs and scholarships, Mike Bianco's emoji game, local restaurants, Rocky Balboa and more.