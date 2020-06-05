Chase Parham visits with Hunter Carpenter on this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. Hunter played basketball at Ole Miss in the late 90s and is on the Ole Miss Foundation board as well as is the chairman of the investment committee for the Ole Miss endowment.

They tell some old basketball stories, discuss current events, and Hunter opens up about the PowerPoint that took on a life of its own several years ago. He also talks about his years-long adoption story to gain custody of two of his daughters.