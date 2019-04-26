Chase Parham is in the Clark Ford Studio for this edition of the Oxford Exxon Podcast. Chase starts the show with a recap of Ole Miss baseball's 5-4 11-inning win over Texas A&M on Thursday, and then he talks with Ole Miss women's golf freshman Macy Somoskey, who played her way into the starting lineup in recent weeks and went 3-0 -- all in extra holes -- in match play to help Ole Miss to the SEC Championship. Macy discusses her last few days and some of the key moments of the event. The final portion of the show focuses on the NFL Draft and some potential Jerrion Ealy news.