Oxford Exxon Podcast: Rebels have 'normal' SEC Media Days appearance
Chase Parham and Neal McCready spend the majority of Wednesday's Oxford Exxon Podcast discussing Ole Mis' SEC Media Days appearance on Tuesday. Matt Luke just talked football without any NCAA questions lingering, and the Rebels got solid reviews for being the only school to bring an underclassman to the event with the appearance of quarterback Matt Corral. They also talk about the Jackie Sherrill NCAA case finally reaching jury selection.