Chase Parham and Neal McCready provide impressions from Ole Miss football media day and look ahead to fall camp. Then they visit with former Ole Miss and NFL offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf about his coaching career, how he handles being a dad/advice giver to his son, D.K. Metcalf, and his schedule this fall as he will be between Oxford and Pearl River. They finish the show with the Ohio State mess, Bobby Wahl's debut with the Mets and much more.