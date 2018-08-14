Oxford Exxon Podcast: What's Chad Kelly's present and future in Denver?
Chase Parham and Neal McCready talk Ole Miss fall camp storylines including the emergence of young linebackers and how the running game needs key improvement despite the loss of Jordan Wilkins. Then, they speak with Denver Post Broncos beat writer Kyle Fredrickson about Chad Kelly's promotion to second team with Denver and how the Broncos may handle the back-up quarterback position with Kelly, Paxton Lynch or a veteran from outside the organization.