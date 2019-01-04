On this edition of the Beer Garden, presented by Oxford Krystal, Neil Stratton of Inside the League joins to talk all things NFL prior to the start of the NFL Playoffs Saturday. We preview all four games and Neil takes a look ahead to next weekend's divisional playoffs. Who of the top four is most vulnerable? Who are Neil's Cinderella picks? Who's the hottest team in the NFC in Neil's eyes? We also look ahead to the NFL Draft and talk quarterbacks and Ole Miss underclassmen. Neil gives his early thoughts on Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins, Greg Little, A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Dawson Knox.