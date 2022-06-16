Parham: Ole Miss baseball potpourri two days from CWS opener

The firm has a proven track record of guiding successful client issues involving the state legislature, state agencies as well as local governmental entities. If your business has legislative issues or projects being considered by state officials, partner with the Clearwater Group to ensure you have a strategic plan to put you on a pathway to success.

Ole Miss opens its College World Series stay on Saturday against Auburn at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Rebels have had the type of season that likely required some Xanax for most of the fan base, but they are ending up where most expected or at least could arguably predict when the season began.

Ole Miss blanked Southern Miss for 18 innings — only the second time ever a team has done that in super regional play — and is arguably the hottest team in the country as only eight teams remain for the national title.

Content items with quotes and things are on the way, but I’m a little scatterbrained as I pack for Omaha, so let’s have a bit of a potpourri of thoughts on this Thursday.

We’ve talked about the No. 1 in the nation and the 7-14 to death, but it really has been the craziest season I’ve covered in my 17 years on the beat. This is the team that was 10-run-ruling opponents early in the year and struggling to play nine full innings because of dominance, and it’s the team that SEMO run-ruled and the team that lost every Saturday SEC game for the first seven weeks of league play…

… And now it’s possible Ole Miss is most comfortable on the second day of things because of Hunter Elliott. It took far longer than most expected, but Mike Bianco figured out the pitching — or at least he first two days of it and the bullpen. I have no idea who will start the Rebels’ third game in Omaha. DeLucia has shown a toughness since entering the rotation, and he was honest about being a starter versus a reliever. There’s a clear difference in his numbers and production. Elliott is going to be a star. His ceiling is higher than I thought it was when the year began for sure, and he’s going to get the biggest stage for his encore on Monday.

In saying that, Bianco overthought things against Alabama, and the wait to see if the Rebels got in the field might not have been a nervous one had he started DeLucia a week after his effort against Kentucky instead of worrying bout the left-right splits. Also, Hunter Elliott didn’t pick up a baseball the weekend the Rebels lost two of three at South Carolina. That was mid-April. This thing took a long time to develop.

Bianco needs to buy MSU athletics director John Cohen a really nice Christmas gift. I do think Cohen was instrumental in the Rebels grabbing the last at-large spot in the field. If NC State had gotten in instead of Ole Miss, any June press conference would have been announcing a new coach. It’s a crazy story, really.

Speaking of Bianco, that’s a really cool picture I used up top. From talking to people around the program, he did a great job keeping the staff and players focused on what they could control and locked in when things were going poorly. It would have been easy to let it go and flounder to the finish. It’s his best coaching job in 22 seasons, and honestly he’s a better coach than a decade ago. There’s emotion and excitement taking in the scene in Omaha in picture. He’s watching his team enjoy the moment. Good for Mike. He deserves it.

Also, the players settled down the social media stuff that was starting to become a little bit of a story. Former Ole Miss All-American Austin Anderson sent some tweets attempting to motivate the Rebels and encourage them to focus on the field instead of the Internet and social media. At first a couple players responded negatively on social media instead of following the advice, but around the beginning of May, I didn’t notice as much of that stuff. Tim Elko, Max Cioffi, Justin Bench, Ben Van Cleve and others did an excellent job leading the team and there was a greater focus.