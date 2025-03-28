Parham: Ole Miss' series-clincher a sign of a tougher team of Rebels

OXFORD | Brendan Lawson’s first-pitch blast off Hudson Calhoun looked like the death knell to the first game of Friday for the Rebels.

It scored four runs and put the Gators up by that many in the top of the eighth inning. Lawson chucked the bat toward the Ole Miss dugout, and after a delay and Mike Bianco firing away at umpires Kevin Sweeney and Michael Dorantes, play resumed in what seemed to be a formality of a final two innings.

Ole Miss kept firing away.

The Rebels scored two runs with a two-out Austin Fawley single to trim the lead in half with an inning to go. Then, three straight walks started the bottom of the ninth, and Will Furniss laced a double into the corner to tie the game. Three batters later, Fawley got his fifth RBI of the game with a game-winning sacrifice fly.

The mob formed in the infield immediately after the 10-9 comeback victory for Ole Miss over the Gators. The Rebels failed to sweep, giving up a two-run lead in the ninth and falling 11-8. It was the second loss in SEC play that happened with a lead in the final frame.

Ole Miss is 21-6 overall and 6-3 in the SEC.

Brayden Jones had an outing to forget, allowing the first six batters to reach in the ninth, but it was his second appearance in just more than 24 hours, and Ole Miss was without its closer, Connor Spencer, while playing three games in essentially one day.

Fawley said he thinks Florida had what Jones was going to throw -- either by tipping or recognizing signs.

"I was surprised we left him in that long since they had (the pitches)," Fawley said.

Florida, banged up and reeling, is 1-8 in the SEC and 19-11 overall. Ole Miss scored four runs in the seventh and eighth innings during the series finale before the Gator onslaught.

The Rebels believe their experienced roster and improved chemistry is a key component in getting back to the postseason, and their persistence and moxie certainly led to the first win on Saturday. It would have been forgivable to see the grand slam as an anti-climax and get ready for the next round of the day.

It’s what would have happened in 2023 and 2024, as the Rebels went a combined 17-43 in the SEC. Those teams just didn’t have it, whatever it is or anything close to it. This group is to be determined, but the signs are pointing towards a postseason team that you must beat instead of being on the field when it beats itself.

The four-run comeback was another proof of concept, evidence and confidence to recall later.

Fawley was the player of the game, and Mitchell Sanford hit two home runs among his three hits. Will Furniss has a hit in eight of his last nine games and has walked in five straight games.

Ole Miss used seven pitchers but got 3.1 scoreless from freshman Walker Hooks, scattering three hits and a walk. The niches aren’t set, and Ole Miss must figure out its pitching, but the Rebels are finding ways to win enough amid the issues.

That Ole Miss has twice as many wins as losses in SEC games despite giving up more than 8.5 runs per game is noteworthy and and a credit and scary if it doesn't improve.

Beating Missouri was required to show Ole Miss could take advantage of the advantageous schedule gods. Florida came in a desperate team with injuries but a load of talent. Ole Miss was the tougher, steadier club. That’s an identity with longevity.

Ole Miss has a road trip in Kentucky up next before a home weekend with Tennessee. The schedule moves on in the Rebels’ pursuit of the NCAA Tournament. The qualities from Saturday aren’t just the stuff to get them there.

It’s potentially the stuff that can make June about more than participation.