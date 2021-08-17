Parrish ready 'chew grass' as part of Rebels' talented rushing corps

OXFORD — In November 2019, Henry Parrish Jr. wasn’t sure where he was headed.

Maybe the Goulds, Fla., product would stay near the Everglades and play his college football in Boca Raton. Maybe he’d head to Fayetteville, Ark., where the Razorbacks were looking to fill a coaching vacancy. And maybe he would matriculate to north Mississippi, where Ole Miss was conducting a search of its own.

The Columbus High School star wasn’t stressed about it. Wherever Lane Kiffin was going, whether it was to remain at FAU or head to the Southeastern Conference, Parrish was planning to follow.

“I was going wherever he was going,” Parrish said. “Wherever Coach Kiffin was going, I was going also. That’s the dude.”

So when Kiffin accepted the job at Ole Miss, Parrish committed to the Rebels. It happened fast, sort of like the way Parrish plays.

“It’s just Coach Kiffin,” Parrish said. “Everybody likes Coach Kiffin. He’s not like other coaches. He’s himself. Everybody thinks he’s weird and all that, but he’s a good coach, you know. Very chill. Yeah.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had a slow start last season as injuries limited his availability in the first few games of 2020. Parrish finished his first college season with 56 attempts for 263 yards and two touchdowns, adding seven catches for another 59 yards. But it was his performances late in the season — 16 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns at LSU and 17 carries for 63 yards in the Outback Bowl versus Indiana — that got everyone in and around the program excited about his future.

“I’d say my confidence is high,” Parrish said. “It’s just knowing the game and slowing it down and flashing my potential and letting things go.”

“I think Henry is a special player with a very high ceiling,” Kiffin said Tuesday. “He was a skinny kid when he came in here and he looks completely different already. …We were very aware of how good he could become and how special he could be. I expect to see really good things out of him.”

Parrish does, too. He’s part of a deep, talented, versatile running back group that figures to be a huge part of Ole Miss’ dynamic offense this fall. Parrish and fellow running back Jerrion Ealy are expected to have double roles — occasionally lining up in the slot in addition to their usual assignments in the offensive backfield.

“Everybody’s buying in, just doing their job and their assignment,” Parrish said. “Everybody is lining up correctly and playing ball.

“I feel like we have some weapons with the receiver corps and the running back room, so I feel like the running backs and the receivers can show their ability. Coach Kiffin and (Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Coach (Jeff) Lebby can open the playbook for them and use the guys all around to make plays. ‘Score From Far,’ you know, that’s the motto.”

If anything, Parrish said, he’s had to rein in his considerable speed at the college level. Running backs coach Kevin Smith and Ealy have tutored Parrish on the importance of knowing when to — and when not to — change gears.

“At running back, I remember in high school, I was going so fast. When I got to college, it slowed down,” Parrish said. “Coach Smith talks about tempo all the time. That’s our main key and then just play ball, show your ability and put it on tape.

“(He and Ealy) talk about it all the time. I’m so used to cutting back and all that. We talk about just chewing up grass. That’s good for the running backs — just chewing up grass and not just playing east and west and south. Just keep going straight, you know.”

Throw in Snoop Conner, Kentrel Bullock and Isaiah Woullard and it’s a group that is being counted on to do damage this fall, opening up the passing game for quarterback Matt Corral and a receiving corps led by Braylon Sanders.

“We make plays go,” Parrish said. “The offense is counting on us we’ve got to make it go, especially from the running back room. We always talk about keys, about how to win. Say if the O-line misses a block, we talk about how to make it better — find creases to get in and make it go.

“Snoop is big. He’s like the power back. Ealy has speed and here comes me with the quick-feet twitchy. I say like all of us have the ability to get away from defenders and make them miss in transition and chew up grass. Everybody on the same page. We talk ball. We talk shop and make each other better, correct things on tape and move forward.”

Ole Miss wraps up fall camp this weekend. The Rebels open the 2021 season on Sept. 6 in Atlanta versus Louisville.

“We’re getting there,” Parrish said. “It’s coming along real well and we’re ready to see what this season holds.”