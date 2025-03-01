Pedulla's 'ballsy' heroics push Rebels past Oklahoma

Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

OXFORD — Sean Pedulla’s 3-pointer with 19 seconds left gave Ole Miss a huge win over Oklahoma Saturday, snapping a three-game losing streak and ensuring the Rebels no worse than a .500 record in Southeastern Conference play this season. Ole Miss trailed, 84-82, when Pedulla, an Edmond, Okla., native, stepped into a 3-pointer from the right side. Oklahoma’s ensuing possession ended in a miss from from Dayton Forsythe with six seconds left. Matthew Murrell’s free throws with 3.2 seconds left extended Ole Miss’ lead 87-84, and that ended up being the final when Mohamed Wague’s desperation 3-pointer from three-quarters court fell short. “I was trying to get to the lane,” said Pedulla, who grew up an Oklahoma fan going to games in Norman. “When I came off the ball-screen, Sam (Godwin) did a good job of cutting me off and keeping me in front. At that point, it was just getting a shot off — a game shot that I like to shoot. I did a little in and out a little bit to get him off-balance and get my shot off. I just made a game shot.” Ole Miss improved to 20-9 overall and 9-7 in the SEC. Oklahoma fell to 17-12 overall and 4-12 in the league. With the win, the Rebels silenced any doubts regarding the NCAA Tournament, not that they were legitimate prior to Saturday. At this point, however, the Rebels are a lock for the 68-team field and will likely earn a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament later this month in Nashville. “We’re trying to play our best basketball going into March,” Pedulla said. “Coming off the last two games, we felt like we under-peformed big-time. We needed to get back in the win column.”

driveway,” adding it was a “ballsy” shot because a miss likely would have given Oklahoma a chance to make it a two-possession game. “It’s March,” Pedulla said. “You have to hit big shots.” Pedulla led Ole Miss with 26 points, making five of his nine 3-point attempts. Jaemyn Brakefield added 16 points and eight rebounds. Dre Davis added 13 points and Malik Dia and Matthew Murrell had 10 each. “We had enough guys bring their A-game offensively to where we were able to win a one-possession game against a quality opponent and coach,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. Forsythe led Oklahoma with 25 points. Duke Miles added 15, Jeremiah Fears 13 and Godwin 12.

