Pete's Pigskin Preview: No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer
No. 14 Kentucky is headed to Oxford Saturday to face No. 7 Ole Miss in a key Southeastern Conference game.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese gets you ready with a film review of the Rebels' win over Tulsa and a film preview of Mark Stoops' Wildcats in this edition of Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.
