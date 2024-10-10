Advertisement

Published Oct 10, 2024
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: LSU
Default Avatar
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.

This week, MPW Digital football expert takes a look at No. 13 LSU prior to No. 9 Ole Miss’ Saturday night trip to Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.


Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, is a full service investment team based in Jackson, Mississippi, providing financial planning and investment management to clients across our state and surrounding areas. Ryan Geary and his partners are a local team that utilize the strength and resources of a national firm to bring their clients an impeccable level of service. This includes access to investment strategies and portfolio managers not available to all investors. If you are interested in a no-obligation consultation or just want to be added to their monthly market update email list, reach out to financial advisor Ryan Geary with Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James at 601-368-2215 or Ryan.Geary@raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 1
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
LSU
4 - 1
LSU
Mississippi
5 - 1
Mississippi
-3, O/U 62.5
Mississippi
5 - 1
Mississippi
Oklahoma
4 - 1
Oklahoma
-6.5
Finished
South Carolina
3
South Carolina
Mississippi
27
Arrow
Mississippi
