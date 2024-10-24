Advertisement

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What he said/what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

What Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe -- what he meant during Monday's press conference.

Premium content
 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Gearing up for stretch run

Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Gearing up for stretch run

Notes: Offensive line healthier as No. 18 Ole Miss prepares for stretch drive, starting with OU Saturday

 • Neal McCready
Deep dive into Ole Miss pass catcher stats after seven games

Deep dive into Ole Miss pass catcher stats after seven games

Let's take a long look at wide receiver and tight end production for Ole Miss.

Premium contentForums content
 • Chase Parham
The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 8

The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market: Week 8

It's time for Week 8 of The Butcher vs. The Dance Instructor, presented by LB's Meat Market.

 • Caroline McCready
Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Week 8

Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring: Week 8

It's time for Week 8 of Neal's Picks, presented by Kizer Flooring

Premium content
 • Neal McCready

Published Oct 24, 2024
Pete's Pigskin Preview, pres. by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: Oklahoma
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

It's time for Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.

This week, MPW Digital football expert takes a look at Oklahoma prior to the Sooners’ Saturday morning trip to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.


Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, is a full service investment team based in Jackson providing financial planning and investment management to clients across our state and surrounding areas. Ryan Geary and his partners are a local team that utilize the strength and resources of a national firm to bring their clients an impeccable level of service. This includes access to investment strategies and portfolio managers not available to all investors. If you are interested in a no-obligation consultation or just want to be added to their monthly market update email list, reach out to financial advisor Ryan Geary with Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James at 601-368-2215 or Ryan.Geary@raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.


