What he said, what he meant, presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net

A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference

 • Neal McCready
Monday Report, presented by Southern Q-Sauce: Rebs turn attention to MTSU

Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program

 • Neal McCready
McCready: 10 Weekend Thoughts, presented by Sego Wealth Management

10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more

 • Neal McCready
Ole Miss snaps counts: Furman

Who played and how much in Ole Miss' blowout win over Furman.

 • Chase Parham
RGTV: Lane Kiffin discusses Rebels' win over Furman

RGTV: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin met with the media Saturday following the Rebels' rout of Furman

 • Neal McCready

A look at what Lane Kiffin said -- and maybe, just maybe what he meant -- during his weekly Monday press conference

 • Neal McCready
Monday notes: Juice Wells, Walter Nolen happy to be part of Ole Miss program

 • Neal McCready
10 Thoughts: Furman wrap-up, ranking the SEC, Middle Tennessee, NFL predictions, Burton Webb, links and more

 • Neal McCready
Published Sep 5, 2024
Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors: MTSU
Caroline McCready
MPW Digital Producer

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese gets you ready for Saturday's matchup between Middle Tennessee and No. 6 Ole Miss in this edition of Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James.

Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James, is a full service investment team based in Jackson, Miss., providing financial planning and investment management to clients across the state and surrounding areas. Ryan Geary and his partners are a local team that utilize the strength and resources of a national firm to bring their clients an impeccable level of service. This includes access to investment strategies and portfolio managers not available to all investors. If you are interested in a no-obligation consultation or just want to be added to their monthly market update email list, reach out to financial advisor Ryan Geary with Meadowbrook Wealth Advisors of Raymond James at 601-368-2215 or Ryan.Geary@raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates Inc,. member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Ole Miss
2025Commitment List
Updated:
olemiss
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Middle Tenn. St.
1 - 0
Middle Tenn. St.
-42.5, O/U 62.5
Wake Forest
1 - 0
Wake Forest
Mississippi
1 - 0
Mississippi
Finished
Mississippi
76
Arrow
Mississippi
Furman
0
Furman
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings