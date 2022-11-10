No. 11 Ole Miss is back home this week, opening a critical three-game, 12-day set against three division rivals.

The Rebels (8-1 overall, 4-1 in the Southeastern Conference) play host to No. 10 Alabama Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Crimson Tide and the Rebels via a film breakdown of both Alabama and Ole Miss.