No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this week, closing out a critical two-game trip against two division rivals.

The Rebels (7-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference) head to College Station, Texas, Saturday to face Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3). The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Aggies and the Rebels via a film breakdown of both Ole Miss and Texas A&M.