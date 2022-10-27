Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&
No. 15 Ole Miss is back on the road this week, closing out a critical two-game trip against two division rivals.
The Rebels (7-1 overall, 3-1 in the Southeastern Conference) head to College Station, Texas, Saturday to face Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3). The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.
MPW Digital football expert Pete DeWeese previews the Aggies and the Rebels via a film breakdown of both Ole Miss and Texas A&M.
